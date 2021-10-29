 Skip to main content

Satellite Firm Terran Orbital Aims To Go Public Via $1.58B SPAC Merger With Tailwind Two Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 6:16am   Comments
  • Satellite maker Terran Orbital Corp aims to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (NYSE: TWNT). The transaction is worth $1.58 billion.
  • The combined company will operate as Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), with plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LLAP.
  • Terran designs and builds satellites for customers, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Defense Department, and EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS), the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Terran is developing its constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites. Next year, it plans to launch targeting customers like shippers that need to track their vessels and governments monitoring conflict zones.
  • Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR) CEO leads the SPAC. The Tailwind merger gives Terran access to $345 million held by the SPAC. 
  • Terran will also get $125 million in additional debt commitments from investors, including Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT), an existing Terran investor and customer, and private-equity firms AE Industrial Partners and Francisco Partners.
  • On September 27, 2021, Terran Orbital revealed plans to develop a $300 million, 660,000 sq.ft. space manufacturing facility on the Space Coast of Florida. 
  • Terran Orbital noted the newly constructed facility could produce over 1,000 satellites and space vehicles annually upon completion. 
  • Price Action: TWNT shares traded higher by 6.47% at $10.53 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

