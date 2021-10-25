PayPal Says Not Pursuing Acquisition Of Pinterest At This Time
- Payments firm PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is not pursuing an acquisition of visual search and scrapbooking platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) at this time.
- Earlier, there were market rumors that PayPal has recently discussed a possible price of around $70 a share, valuing Pinterest at $45 billion.
- The Pinterest deal would have given PayPal, which paid $4 billion last year for couponing and price-comparison app Honey Science, even more data about the products consumers are buying and the ability to advertise or offer discounts based on that data potentially, Bloomberg reports.
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 4.45% at $251.04, while PINS is down 13.4% at $50.26 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
