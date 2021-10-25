 Skip to main content

PayPal Says Not Pursuing Acquisition Of Pinterest At This Time
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 10:13am   Comments
  • Payments firm PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is not pursuing an acquisition of visual search and scrapbooking platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) at this time.
  • Earlier, there were market rumors that PayPal has recently discussed a possible price of around $70 a share, valuing Pinterest at $45 billion.
  • The Pinterest deal would have given PayPal, which paid $4 billion last year for couponing and price-comparison app Honey Science, even more data about the products consumers are buying and the ability to advertise or offer discounts based on that data potentially, Bloomberg reports.
  • Related Content: BofA On PayPal's Potential Pinterest Buyout
  • Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 4.45% at $251.04, while PINS is down 13.4% at $50.26 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

