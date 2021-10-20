 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PayPal Looks To Buy Pinterest In $39B Deal: Report
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
PayPal Looks To Buy Pinterest In $39B Deal: Report

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is weighing the purchase of the social media company Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Both the companies have discussed a possible price of around $70 per share, and the deal could value the digital pinboard site at about $39 billion, the report said. 

After the news about a possible acquisition, Pinterest's stock was halted twice on Wednesday.

PayPal's shares were down about 3.5%, while Pinterest's shares were up over 10% at $61.55.

PayPal shares were down 5.6% at $256.50 midday Wednesday, while Pinterest shares were rallying by 11.08% at $61.74. 

Last week, Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp announced plans to leave the company to join LoveFrom

Sharp founded the online scrapbook and photo-sharing platform along with Ben Silbermann

During the pandemic, PayPal has gained momentum from the large scale of online transactions. With this acquisition, PayPal would move into the social media e-commerce market space. 

Photo: Unsplash.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PINS + PYPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Pinterest Shares Are Rising
Cathie Wood Sells Another $2.6M In Tesla, Continuing Profit-Booking From September
Where Pinterest Stands With Analysts
A First-of-its-Kind Drug Candidate Targeting the Root Causes of Aging Could Soon Dominate Estimated $600 Billion Aging Market
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coinbase, Netflix, PayPal, Pfizer, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BloombergM&A News Top Stories Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com