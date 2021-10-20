PayPal Looks To Buy Pinterest In $39B Deal: Report

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is weighing the purchase of the social media company Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Both the companies have discussed a possible price of around $70 per share, and the deal could value the digital pinboard site at about $39 billion, the report said.

After the news about a possible acquisition, Pinterest's stock was halted twice on Wednesday.

PayPal's shares were down about 3.5%, while Pinterest's shares were up over 10% at $61.55.

Last week, Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp announced plans to leave the company to join LoveFrom.

Sharp founded the online scrapbook and photo-sharing platform along with Ben Silbermann.

During the pandemic, PayPal has gained momentum from the large scale of online transactions. With this acquisition, PayPal would move into the social media e-commerce market space.

