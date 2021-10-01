 Skip to main content

Coty To Sell 9% Stake In Wella To KKR
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has agreed to sell about a 9% stake in Wella to KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR). As a consideration, Coty will redeem approximately half of KKR's outstanding convertible preferred shares and accrued dividends, or the equivalent of 47 million shares of its common stock in a transaction valued at roughly $426.5 million.
  • Coty will continue to own 30.6% of Wella, with a $1.38 billion implied value for the retained stake.
  • The transaction reflects a 50% appreciation in Wella's value since the closing of Coty's 60% sale of Wella to KKR in December 2020.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, KKR will reduce its ownership to the equivalent of about 45 million Coty Class A shares, representing an approximate 5.2% stake.
  • Coty expects to close the transaction in the second quarter of FY22.
  • Price Action: COTY shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $8.175 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

