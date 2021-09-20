 Skip to main content

Neogen Acquires CAPInnoVet For Undisclosed Sum
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Neogen Acquires CAPInnoVet For Undisclosed Sum
  • Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has acquired CAPInnoVet, Inc, an Atlanta-based companion animal health company. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • CAPInnoVet, founded in 2014, provides pet medications to the veterinary market.
  • Neogen's acquisition of CAPInnoVet will provide entry into the fast-growing over $12 billion retail parasiticide market. 
  • CAPInnoVet will integrate into Neogen's Animal Safety business segment, including veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostic products. 
  • "The acquisition of CAPInnoVet provides NEOGEN a strategic pathway into the parasiticide market and naturally aligns within our Animal Safety business segment," said Doug Jones, Neogen's Chief Commercial Officer. 
  • Price Action: NEOG stock is down 3.09% at $40.10 during the market session on the last check Monday.

