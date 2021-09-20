 Skip to main content

RumbleON To Acquire Powersports Dealership In Florida For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 8:13am   Comments
  • Powersports vehicles retailer RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBLhas agreed to acquire a Jacksonville-based Powersports dealer for an undisclosed sum.
  • The deal marks its first acquisition since the close of the business combination with RideNow on August 31, 2021.
  • The company expects to close the deal in early Q4 of 2021.
  • "Building a nationwide footprint of physical locations is a key element in creating an unparalleled customer experience no matter what portion of the transaction - buy, sell, trade, or finance - is online or in a local dealership," said CEO Marshall Chesrown.
  • RumbleON will acquire several manufacturer lines as part of the acquisition, including Yamaha Powersports, Yamaha Marine and Boats, Yamaha PWC, Suzuki, Benelli, KTM, CFMoto, Zero Electric Motorcycles, Ranger Boats, and Tidewater Boats.
  • The company held $28.02 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: RMBL shares closed lower by 0.12% at $33.59 on Friday.

