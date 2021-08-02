 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RumbleON Posts 100% Revenue Growth, Expands Margins, Reiterates FY21 Outlook Above Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Share:
RumbleON Posts 100% Revenue Growth, Expands Margins, Reiterates FY21 Outlook Above Consensus
  • RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBLreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 100% year-on-year to $168.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $143.4 million.
  • Revenues from Powersports rose 233% Y/Y to $28 million as Powersports unit sales expanded 181% Y/Y to 2,411 units.
  • Automotive revenue increased 86% Y/Y to $127.3 million, with Automotive unit sales growing 16% Y/Y to 3,300 units.
  • Transportation and vehicle logistics revenue expanded 71% Y/Y to $13.1 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 160 bps to 11.6%. The vehicle distribution business posted an 11% gross margin.
  • EPS loss of $(1.05) missed the analyst consensus of $0.06.
  • RumbleON used $17.5 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30, and held $28 million in cash and equivalents.
  • On July 30, RumbleON announced stockholder approval for the proposed business combination with RideNow.
  • The company continued to add new dealers to RumbleOn.com and have over 60,000 new, used and private party listings on its site.
  • Outlook: RumbleON reiterated FY21 revenue guidance of $1.45 billion - $1.55 billion above the analyst consensus of $766.55 million.
  • Price action: RMBL shares traded lower by 1.23% at $40 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RMBL)

RumbleON: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
RumbleOn Provides Update on RideNow Merger, Reiterates Guidance
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com