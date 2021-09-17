 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zoom Video Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2021 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
Why Zoom Video Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading higher Friday after the Institutional Shareholder Services recommended to vote against the company's proposed bid to acquire Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN).

“The all-stock deal exposes Five9 shareholders to a more volatile stock whose growth prospects have become less compelling as society inches towards a post-pandemic environment," the Institutional Shareholder Services said.

Zoom Video provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

ZM Price Action: Zoom Video has traded as high as $588.84 and as low as $273.20 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.04% at $286.67 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Zoom Video.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Why Are Five9 Shares Trading Higher Today?
This Restaurant Chain Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Peloton, Facebook, Disney And Zoom
Oracle Is Aiming For The Cloud
Cathie Wood Continues To Trim Tesla Stake, Selling Another $66M Worth Of Shares
Tuesday's Market Minute: Entering The Metaverse
Disney, Facebook, Robinhood, Zoom, Coinbase And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com