Stryker Acquires Provider Of Blood Loss Monitoring Platform
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 6:49am   Comments
  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYKhas acquired Gauss Surgical for an undisclosed consideration.
  • Gauss Surgical is a medical device company that has developed Triton, an artificial intelligence-enabled platform for real-time monitoring of blood loss during surgery. 
  • Triton has demonstrated improvements in maternal and surgical care through earlier recognition of hemorrhage leading to earlier intervention.
  • Also Read: Stryker Boosts Q2 Earnings, Margins After Clocking 55% Jump In Sales As Pandemic Moderates.
  • Price Action: SYK stock closed 0.73% higher at $278.67 on Tuesday.

