Stryker Acquires Provider Of Blood Loss Monitoring Platform
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) has acquired Gauss Surgical for an undisclosed consideration.
- Gauss Surgical is a medical device company that has developed Triton, an artificial intelligence-enabled platform for real-time monitoring of blood loss during surgery.
- Triton has demonstrated improvements in maternal and surgical care through earlier recognition of hemorrhage leading to earlier intervention.
- Price Action: SYK stock closed 0.73% higher at $278.67 on Tuesday.
