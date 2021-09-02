 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baxter to Acquire Hillrom At $156/Share: See The Highlights
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 8:41am   Comments
Share:
Baxter to Acquire Hillrom At $156/Share: See The Highlights
  • Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAXhas agreed to acquire Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRC) for $156.00 per share in cash, slightly higher than the earlier anticipated $150. 
  • Related Content: Baxter In Advanced Talks For $10B Hill Rom Buyout
  • The deal values HRC's equity at approximately $10.5 billion and a total enterprise value of roughly $12.4 billion, including the assumption of debt.
  • The purchase price represents a 26% premium to Hillrom's closing stock price on July 27, the last trading day before media reports speculating about a potential transaction.
  • Baxter expects the combination to result in approximately $250 million of annual pre-tax cost synergies by the end of year three. 
  • The transaction is expected to be low double-digit accretive to Baxter's adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post-close, increasing to more than 20% by year three. 
  • The transaction is also expected to expand Baxter's overall adjusted EBITDA margins over the medium-term and deliver strong cash flow generation with a high single-digit return on invested capital expected by year five.
  • Baxter will finance the transaction through a combination of cash and debt financing. As of June 30, cash and cash equivalents stood at around $3.1 billion (See June 10Q here).
  • At closing, Baxter estimates that it will have net leverage of approximately 4.2x net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA of the combined companies.
  • The transaction is expected to close by early 2022.
  • Price Action: HRC stock is up 3.82% at $150.06, and BAX stock is up 1.55% at $78.80 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAX + HRC)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Shares Of Hill-Rom Are Trading Higher Today
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Baxter In Advanced Talks For $10B Hill Rom Buyout: WSJ
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs DiagnosticsM&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com