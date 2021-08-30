Synaptics To Acquire DSP Group At 18% Premium
- Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) agreed to acquire voice and wireless chipset solutions provider DSP Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSPG) in an all-cash transaction of $22 per share.
- The purchase price implies a 17.9% premium to DSP's Friday closing price of $18.66.
- The combination is likely to generate annual run-rate synergies of $30 million and is immediately accretive to Synaptics' non-GAAP earnings.
- Synaptics will finance the acquisition via a combination of cash on hand and debt. The transaction will close by the end of CY21.
- DSP Group's SmartVoice products will help Synaptics create a complete portfolio to serve existing customer needs and address the significant future market.
- Additionally, the combination further strengthens Synaptics' wireless connectivity portfolio by adding DECT Ultra Low Energy (ULE), enabling a fully-featured intelligent home security solution.
- Synaptics held $836.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: DSP shares traded higher by 17.10% at $21.85 in the market session on the last check Monday.
