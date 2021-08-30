 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synaptics To Acquire DSP Group At 18% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Synaptics To Acquire DSP Group At 18% Premium
  • Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNAagreed to acquire voice and wireless chipset solutions provider DSP Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSPG) in an all-cash transaction of $22 per share.
  • The purchase price implies a 17.9% premium to DSP's Friday closing price of $18.66.
  • The combination is likely to generate annual run-rate synergies of $30 million and is immediately accretive to Synaptics' non-GAAP earnings. 
  • Synaptics will finance the acquisition via a combination of cash on hand and debt. The transaction will close by the end of CY21.
  • DSP Group's SmartVoice products will help Synaptics create a complete portfolio to serve existing customer needs and address the significant future market. 
  • Additionally, the combination further strengthens Synaptics' wireless connectivity portfolio by adding DECT Ultra Low Energy (ULE), enabling a fully-featured intelligent home security solution.
  • Synaptics held $836.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: DSP shares traded higher by 17.10% at $21.85 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSPG + SYNA)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Synaptics
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com