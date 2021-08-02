 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IoAT Contributes To DSP's Q2 Earnings Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 11:58am   Comments
Share:
IoAT Contributes To DSP's Q2 Earnings Beat
  • DSP Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSPGreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $35.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $35 million.
  • Total IoAT Revenues jumped 35% Y/Y to $24.8 million as SmartVoice rose 82% Y/Y to 47.2 million, SmartHome expanded 33% Y/Y to $5.7 million, and Unified Communications increased 16% Y/Y to $11.8 million. Cordless Revenues rose 11% Y/Y to $11.1 million.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 310 bps to 54.1%, aided by a favorable mix of products and solid revenue growth.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beat the analyst consensus of $0.08.
  • DSP generated $6.8 million in operating cash flow and repurchased shares worth $5.3 million. It held $129.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Revenue growth was driven by solid demand for voice-centric products, predominantly in its IoAT businesses.
  • The company sees promising trends propelled by new living models, working, and interacting, all of which increasingly rely on voice-centric products delivered by its IoAT businesses. 
  • Price action: DSPG shares traded higher by 0.53% at $16.14 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSPG)

DSP Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com