Inovalon Goes Private In $7.3B Deal: See Highlights
- Provider of healthcare-focused cloud-based platforms, Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) will be acquired by an equity consortium in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $7.3 billion.
- Nordic Capital and Insight Partners lead the consortium, joined by 22C Capital, Inovalon founder & CEO Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share.
- The transaction is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.
- Price Action: INOV shares gained 8.73% at $40.47 before trading halted during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Tech General