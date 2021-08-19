 Skip to main content

Inovalon Goes Private In $7.3B Deal: See Highlights
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 9:54am   Comments
  • Provider of healthcare-focused cloud-based platforms, Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) will be acquired by an equity consortium in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $7.3 billion.
  • Nordic Capital and Insight Partners lead the consortium, joined by 22C Capital, Inovalon founder & CEO Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share.
  • The transaction is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.
  • Price Action: INOV shares gained 8.73% at $40.47 before trading halted during the market session on the last check Thursday.

