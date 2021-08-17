Ra Medical To Focus On Peripheral Artery Disease With Pharos Dermatology Divestiture
- Ra Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) has sold its Pharos dermatology business to STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) for $3.7 million in cash.
- The Pharos excimer laser is an FDA-cleared treatment for psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma.
- "We believe this transaction is in the best interest of Ra Medical and our shareholders as we intend to maximize value with a strategy that continues to focus on the large and growing peripheral artery disease (PAD) market," said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO.
- Ra Medical plans to focus its resources on DABRA catheter products and complete a clinical study to obtain an FDA atherectomy indication.
- The transaction provides immediate cash proceeds to further these initiatives and allows us to reduce future cash burn.
- Price Action: SSKN shares are up 7.47% at $1.44, while RMED stock is down 4.68% at $2.85 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs DermatologyM&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General