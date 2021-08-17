 Skip to main content

Ra Medical To Focus On Peripheral Artery Disease With Pharos Dermatology Divestiture
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 5:16am   Comments
  • Ra Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) has sold its Pharos dermatology business to STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) for $3.7 million in cash. 
  • The Pharos excimer laser is an FDA-cleared treatment for psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma.
  • "We believe this transaction is in the best interest of Ra Medical and our shareholders as we intend to maximize value with a strategy that continues to focus on the large and growing peripheral artery disease (PAD) market," said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. 
  • Ra Medical plans to focus its resources on DABRA catheter products and complete a clinical study to obtain an FDA atherectomy indication. 
  • The transaction provides immediate cash proceeds to further these initiatives and allows us to reduce future cash burn.
  • Price Action: SSKN shares are up 7.47% at $1.44, while RMED stock is down 4.68% at $2.85 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

