Labcorp Acquires Digital Pregnancy Platform Provider For Undisclosed Amount
- The clinical testing giant Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) picked up Ovia Health, developer of a digital platform for tracking pregnancies and coaching new parents through infancy.
- The acquisition marks a new step in Labcorp’s commercial push into the booming femtech (female technology) space after an investment in Ovia last year.
- The financial terms were not disclosed, but Ovia has clocked about $20 million in annual revenue.
- Ovia offers on-demand coaching services, including baby sleep training and breastfeeding, and tools for following ovulation cycles and fetal development.
- Labcorp expects Ovia’s offerings for patients to complement the menu of tests and services it already provides to OB-GYNs and primary care physicians, including genetic carrier screening and counseling.
- Ovia says more than 15 million families have used its programs.
- Price Action: LH shares are up 0.79% at $302.88 during the market session on the last check Friday.
