What's Up With Rush Street Interactive's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) is trading higher Monday following DraftKings Inc's (NASDAQ: DKNG) acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG), which has possibly raised M&A speculation in the gaming and sports betting sectors. 

DraftKings announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock transaction that has an implied equity value of approximately $1.56 billion.

Rush Street Interactive is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses primarily on online casino and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets.

Rush Street Interactive is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Aug. 12.

RSI Price Action: Rush Street Interactive has traded as high as $26.55 and as low as $9.47 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 13.70% at $12.59

