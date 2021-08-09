 Skip to main content

Philip Morris Acquires Respiratory Drug Development Firm OtiTopic For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 6:52am   Comments
  • Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PMhas acquired OtiTopic, a U.S. respiratory drug development company, for an undisclosed sum.
  • OtiTopic has late-stage inhalable acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) treatment ASPRIHALE for acute myocardial infarction.
  • ASPRIHALE is a patented, dry powder inhalation of ASA delivered through a self-administered aerosol. The treatment is expected to move from clinical trials to filing with FDA for approval in 2022.
  • Through the acquisition, Philp Morris aims to leverage its capabilities in inhalation to grow a pipeline of inhaled therapeutics and respiratory drug delivery Beyond Nicotine. 
  • Philip Morris expects the impact of the acquisition on its full-year 2021 adjusted diluted EPS to be immaterial.
  • Philip Morris held $4.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price action: PM shares closed lower by 0.38% at $99.21 on Friday.

