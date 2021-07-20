 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Viavi Raises EXFO Takeover Offer To $8 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 10:57am   Comments
Share:
Viavi Raises EXFO Takeover Offer To $8 Per Share
  • Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAVincreased the binding proposal to acquire EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFOfrom $7.50 to $8.00 per share. 
  • The offer reflects EXFO's Q3 2021 financial results in which bookings rose 47.2% year-on-year to $87 million with a book-to-bill ratio at 1.20.
  • VIAVI's proposal now values EXFO at $459 million, a premium of 116% to the June 4 closing price, the last trading day before the going-private announcement. It signifies a 33.33% to the $6.00 consideration offered under the going-private transaction and 6.7% to VIAVI's previous already-superior proposal to acquire EXFO.
  • VIAVI's proposal beats the $5.75 -$7.50 formal valuation range of EXFO's subordinate voting shares prepared by TD Securities Inc., acting as the EXFO Special Committee's evaluator for the going-private transaction.
  • Price action: EXFO shares traded higher by 1.51% at $6.04 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXFO + VIAV)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 14, 2021
Earnings Preview: EXFO
VIAVI Rolls Out Single Device Airborne System Testing
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Viavi Solutions Proposes To Acquire EXFO At $7.5/Share
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com