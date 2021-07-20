Viavi Raises EXFO Takeover Offer To $8 Per Share
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) increased the binding proposal to acquire EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) from $7.50 to $8.00 per share.
- The offer reflects EXFO's Q3 2021 financial results in which bookings rose 47.2% year-on-year to $87 million with a book-to-bill ratio at 1.20.
- VIAVI's proposal now values EXFO at $459 million, a premium of 116% to the June 4 closing price, the last trading day before the going-private announcement. It signifies a 33.33% to the $6.00 consideration offered under the going-private transaction and 6.7% to VIAVI's previous already-superior proposal to acquire EXFO.
- VIAVI's proposal beats the $5.75 -$7.50 formal valuation range of EXFO's subordinate voting shares prepared by TD Securities Inc., acting as the EXFO Special Committee's evaluator for the going-private transaction.
- Price action: EXFO shares traded higher by 1.51% at $6.04 on the last check Tuesday.
