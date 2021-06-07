 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXFO Goes Private After Majority Shareholder Acquires Remaining Shares at 62% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Share:
EXFO Goes Private After Majority Shareholder Acquires Remaining Shares at 62% Premium
  • EXFO Inc’s (NASDAQ: EXFO) founder and majority shareholder, Germain Lamonde, has inked an agreement to acquire the remaining subordinate voting shares of EXFO for $6 per share via 11172239 Canada Inc.
  • The purchase price signifies a 62% premium to the Friday closing price of $3.70.
  • EXFO’s shares will cease to trade on the NASDAQ and will become a private company under the agreement.
  • National Bank of Canada will serve as the Administrative Agent of the lending syndicate for the senior debt financing. National Bank Financial Markets will be the Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner.
  • Lamonde held 61.46% EXFO and 93.53% of the voting rights as of June 7.
  • Price action: EXFO shares are up 60.8% at $5.95 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXFO)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; G-III Apparel Earnings Top Views
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com