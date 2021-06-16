 Skip to main content

Viavi Solutions Proposes To Acquire EXFO At $7.5/Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Viavi Solutions Proposes To Acquire EXFO At $7.5/Share
  • Network test, measurement, and assurance technology company Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAVproposed to acquire telecom equipment company EXFO Inc’s (NASDAQ: EXFO) outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares at $7.50 per share.
  • The proposal values EXFO at $430 million and represents a 103% premium on its June 4, 2021 closing price on the trading day before EXFO’s going-private announcement. Recently EXFO founder and majority shareholder forged an agreement to acquire the remaining subordinate voting shares at a 62% premium. EXFO’s shares will cease to trade on the NASDAQ and will become a private company under the agreement.
  • Viavi offered a 25% premium to the going-private consideration of $6.
  • Viavi’s proposal is at the high end of the $5.75 - $7.50 formal valuation range of EXFO’s subordinate voting shares.
  • Viavi’s board had unanimously approved the proposal. Viavi held $672 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2021.
  • Price action: EXFO shares traded higher by 16.9% at $6.93 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

