 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of RingCentral Fell Today

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading lower after Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) acquired phone service provider Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), which has increased competition concerns for the company.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz believes RingCentral’s stock will see near-term pressure from 'increased long-term competitive concerns' of Zoom's ‘power move’ into the enterprise segment. 

RingCentral provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various models, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. 

At the time of publication, shares of RingCentral were trading 8.81% lower at $251.27 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $229 and a 52-week high of $449. 
 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RNG)

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Zoom Aims To Boost Phone Presence Beyond Video As It Strikes $14.7B Deal To Acquire Five9
Expert Ratings For RingCentral
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A Movers Tech Trading Ideas