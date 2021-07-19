Why Shares Of RingCentral Fell Today

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading lower after Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) acquired phone service provider Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), which has increased competition concerns for the company.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz believes RingCentral’s stock will see near-term pressure from 'increased long-term competitive concerns' of Zoom's ‘power move’ into the enterprise segment.

RingCentral provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various models, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

At the time of publication, shares of RingCentral were trading 8.81% lower at $251.27 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $229 and a 52-week high of $449.

