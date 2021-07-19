China Liberal Education Shares Fall After Extending LOI To Acquire Wanzhong For $53.9M
- China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) has extended its non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co Ltd.
- The company intends to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Wanzhong from its sole shareholder, to be paid in cash and ordinary shares with a total value of $53.9 million (1$ = 6.49 CNY as of July 19).
- China Liberal signed the LOI on December 28, 2020 with the sole shareholder of Wanzhong.
- Wanzhong operates an independent three-year college and a four-year college.
- The total assets of these two colleges are about $30.7 million. With more than 4,000 students currently enrolled, these two colleges generate annual revenue of about $15.3 million in the aggregate.
- China Liberal’s cash and equivalents totaled $5.01 million as of December 31, 2020.
- “Through this acquisition, we would directly operate the schools as the owner, which is a challenge but also a huge opportunity for us,” said CEO Ngai Ngai Lam.
- Price action: CLEU shares are trading lower by 7.87% at $2.19 on the last check Monday.
