Accenture To Acquire Wabion For Undisclosed Sum To Drive Cloud First Strategies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 6:26am   Comments
  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACNagreed to acquire Wabion, an Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud services boutique with headquarters in Esslingen, Germany, Olten, Switzerland, and additional offices in Munich, Cologne, and Lausanne.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Wabion's Google Cloud skills will further strengthen Accenture Cloud First to continue to combine the best of Google human-centric design and innovation with Accenture intelligence, Accenture Cloud First global lead Karthik Narain said.
  • The team of more than 60 professionals will join Accenture's Google Cloud Business Group, part of Accenture Cloud First.
  • Last year, Accenture created Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, and a $3 billion investment over three years to expand its cloud service capabilities and offerings.
  • Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: ACN shares closed higher by 0.34% at $312.63 on Tuesday.

