Apollo In Talks To Acquire Lumen's Assets In An Over $5B Deal: Bloomberg
- Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) discussed acquiring a portfolio of assets from communications infrastructure provider Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN), Bloomberg reports.
- Apollo aims to acquire Lumen’s consumer operations in certain U.S. states in a transaction valued at over $5 billion.
- Lumen operates a fiber network spanning about 450,000 miles. In addition to serving business and government clients, its consumer business provides internet access to suburban and rural U.S. areas.
- Lumen has been actively looking at selling non-core assets to unlock value.
- In May, Apollo agreed to acquire Verizon Communications Inc’s (NYSE: VZ) media division.
- Price action: LUMN shares traded lower by 0.19% at $13.43 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.