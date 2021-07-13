Sandvik Acquires DWFritz Automation For Undisclosed Sum
- Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS: SDVKF) has agreed to acquire U.S.-based DWFritz Automation Inc., a provider of precision metrology, inspection- and assembly solutions for advanced manufacturing.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- DWFritz Automation will be reported in the Metrology division, within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
- This acquisition expands Sandvik’s current metrology offering. It takes a leading position in in-line metrology, enabling them to offer full metrology solutions to customers and will reduce cost and improve quality significantly.
- For 2020, DWFritz Automation had revenues of approximately SEK 720 million ($78 million) and an EBIT margin slightly dilutive to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
- The transaction will initially have a neutral impact on Sandvik’s EPS and is expected to close during the second half of 2021.
- Sandvik had cash and equivalents of SEK 23.14 billion at the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Price Action: SDVKF shares closed at $26.21 on Monday.
