Sandvik Acquires DWFritz Automation For Undisclosed Sum

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 7:06am   Comments
  • Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS: SDVKF) has agreed to acquire U.S.-based DWFritz Automation Inc., a provider of precision metrology, inspection- and assembly solutions for advanced manufacturing.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • DWFritz Automation will be reported in the Metrology division, within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
  • This acquisition expands Sandvik’s current metrology offering. It takes a leading position in in-line metrology, enabling them to offer full metrology solutions to customers and will reduce cost and improve quality significantly.
  • For 2020, DWFritz Automation had revenues of approximately SEK 720 million ($78 million) and an EBIT margin slightly dilutive to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
  • The transaction will initially have a neutral impact on Sandvik’s EPS and is expected to close during the second half of 2021.
  • Sandvik had cash and equivalents of SEK 23.14 billion at the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: SDVKF shares closed at $26.21 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

