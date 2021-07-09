 Skip to main content

Freedom Boat Club Expands To Spain By Acquiring Fanautic For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 11:22am   Comments
  • Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has acquired Fanautic Club for an undisclosed sum.
  • Fanautic boat club has 23 locations in major coastal cities and tourist centers across Spain. It currently serves more than 600 members.
  • The acquisition expands Freedom’s presence in Europe, following France and the United Kingdom.
  • Of the 23 locations, six will be owned and operated as corporate locations, and 17 will continue to be franchisee owned and operated.
  • "Expanding our presence across tier-one European markets is consistent with the aggressive shared-access growth plans that our leadership team outlined during Brunswick's recent Investor Day presentation,” said Jason Worthy, of Boating Services, EMEA.
  • Fanautic deal marks Freedom Boat Club Corporate Team’ fourth acquisition in over a year.
  • Brunswick had cash and marketable securities of $488.9 million at the end of first quarter of FY21.
  • Price action: BC shares are trading higher by 2.31% at $97.35 on the last check Friday.

