 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Camping World Makes Strategic Investment In Happier Camper

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Share:
Camping World Makes Strategic Investment In Happier Camper
  • Recreation Dealer Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) has made a strategic investment in Los Angeles-based Happier Camper Inc, the developer of patented modular van conversion system - Adaptiv for vans.
  • Happier will supply the Adaptiv system and technology products for van and camper conversions to nationwide Camping World SuperCenters.
  • The SuperCenters will act as design, install, and renovation centers by 2022.
  • Adaptiv system facilitates customization of vans and campers in various ways to suit consumers' cooking, storage, and sleeping needs.
  • "Customers will be able to bring a shell of a van or camper to one of our nationwide SuperCenters and we will act as renovation centers and install the Adaptiv™ technology in the unit,” said CEO Marcus Lemonis.
  • Camping’s cash and equivalents totaled $256.8 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: CWH shares closed higher by 0.96% at $38.52 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CWH)

Camping World Acquires RV Dealership In Vermont For Undisclosed Sum
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2021
Is Lordstown Motors Relationship With Camping World Over?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Travel General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com