Camping World Makes Strategic Investment In Happier Camper
- Recreation Dealer Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) has made a strategic investment in Los Angeles-based Happier Camper Inc, the developer of patented modular van conversion system - Adaptiv for vans.
- Happier will supply the Adaptiv system and technology products for van and camper conversions to nationwide Camping World SuperCenters.
- The SuperCenters will act as design, install, and renovation centers by 2022.
- Adaptiv system facilitates customization of vans and campers in various ways to suit consumers' cooking, storage, and sleeping needs.
- "Customers will be able to bring a shell of a van or camper to one of our nationwide SuperCenters and we will act as renovation centers and install the Adaptiv™ technology in the unit,” said CEO Marcus Lemonis.
- Camping’s cash and equivalents totaled $256.8 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: CWH shares closed higher by 0.96% at $38.52 on Wednesday.
