AT&T To Migrate 5G Mobile Network To Microsoft Cloud, Microsoft To Acquire AT&T's Network Cloud Platform, Engineering, Lifecycle Management Software
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) will migrate its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud. Microsoft's Azure technologies will manage AT&T's mobile network traffic under the arrangement.
- The companies will start with AT&T's 5G core, the software at the heart of the 5G network that connects mobile users and IoT devices with the internet and other services.
- The migration of the network workloads to Azure for Operators will enable AT&T to increase productivity and cost-efficiency while focusing on delivering large-scale network services.
- Microsoft will gain access to AT&T's intellectual property and technical expertise to grow its telecom flagship offering, Azure for Operators.
- Microsoft is acquiring AT&T's carrier-grade Network Cloud platform technology. AT&T's Network Cloud platform has been running AT&T's 5G core at scale since the company launched 5G in 2018.
- Additionally, Microsoft will acquire AT&T engineering and lifecycle management software. The software helps to develop and deploy a carrier-grade cloud that runs containerized or virtualized network services.
- The financial terms of the transactions remain undisclosed.
- Microsoft held $125.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: T shares traded higher by 0.44% at $28.79, and MSFT shares traded lower by 0.28% at $270.63 on the last check Wednesday.
