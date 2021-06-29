 Skip to main content

Accenture Acquires Sweden's Cybersecurity Company Sentor For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 5:46am   Comments
  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Sentor, a Sweden-based independent provider of cyber defense and managed security services.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Sentor's portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection, and incident-response capabilities, powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm.
  • Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing, and retail.
  • Sentor's 80 cybersecurity professionals will join the Accenture Security team in Sweden, extending Accenture's local resources and capabilities and addressing the growing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services.
  • Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2021.
  • Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained Accenture with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $310 to $335.
  • Price action: ACN shares traded lower by 0.05% at $293.9 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for ACN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jun 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Jun 2021SusquehannaMaintainsPositive

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

