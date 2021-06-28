 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FAT Brands To Acquire Global Franchise Group For $442.5M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:
FAT Brands To Acquire Global Franchise Group For $442.5M
  • FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FATinked an agreement to acquire Global Franchise Group from Serruya Private Equity Inc and Lion Capital LLP for $442.5 million in cash and stock.
  • Global Franchise franchises and operates five quick-service restaurant concepts, Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery, and Pretzelmaker.
  • The company will issue $25 million in common stock, $67.5 million in Series B cumulative preferred stock, and the cash portion will be funded from the issuance of a new series of notes and cash on hand.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of July 2021.
  • With the acquisition, FAT will have more than 2,000 franchised and company-owned restaurants worldwide with combined annual system-wide sales of approximately $1.4 billion.
  • The acquisition is expected to increase annual EBITDA by about $40 million to $55-$60 million.
  • “The five new restaurant concepts have been very resilient coming out of the pandemic and will complement our existing brands. Furthermore, we will acquire GFG’s manufacturing operations, which will provide greater efficiencies and incremental revenue opportunities to our company,” said Andy Wiederhorn, Chief Executive Officer, FAT Brands.
  • FAT’s cash and equivalents totaled $4.5 million as of March 28, 2021.
  • Price action: FAT shares closed lower by 0.2% at $13.3 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FAT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Looking Into FAT Brands's Return On Capital Employed
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Looking Into FAT Brands's Return On Capital Employed
FAT Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Restaurants General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com