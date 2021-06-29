5 SPACs To Watch In The Second Half Of 2021

As the close of the first half of 2021 nears, investors have a chance to look at some companies that could have big moves in the second half of 2021.

Here is a look at five SPACs to watch in the second half of 2021.

Churchill Capital Corp IV: Electric vehicle company Lucid Motors is merging with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) in a deal that has been one of the most discussed of its kind. The deal valued Lucid Motors at $24 billion based on a pricing of $15 for the PIPE on the deal.

Lucid Motors is set to launch the Lucid Air sedan in the second half of 2021. There were over 7,500 reservations of the Lucid Air in February representing $650 million in sales for Lucid Motors.

The company’s production capabilities are 34,000 units annually, with expansion plans that would take the company to 365,000 units annually. Announced future models include the Lucid Gravity SUV in 2023 and plans for more sedan and SUVs in the future.

Shares of CCIV had hit a high of $64.86 before falling below the $20 level. Shares traded over the $30 level shortly in March and have not reached that level again.

With several catalysts coming in the second half of 2021, CCIV shares could see strong performance. Lucid Motors has not announced a date for the merger vote, which could be another catalyst for shareholders to watch.

Altimeter Growth Corp: The large Southeast Asian delivery, mobility and financial services company Grab announced a SPAC deal with Altimeter Growth Corp (NASDAQ: AGC) in one of the largest offerings for a company from the region in the U.S.

Grab is the category leader for online food delivery, ride-hail and digital wallets in Southeast Asia. The company had gross merchandising value of $12.5 billion in 2020, which came in ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Over 670 million people live in Southeast Asia, which could give Grab a significant runway for future growth in its existing and new segments. Online food delivery penetration and digital wallets are smaller in market size in Asia than in regions like the U.S.

The deal is expected to be completed in the later part of 2021, which could see shares trade favorably in the second half of 2021.

Chamath SPACs: One of the top names in the SPAC world still has two SPACs searching for targets. Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (NYSE: IPOD) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF) are SPACs that could perform well in the second half of 2021.

IPOD has no rumors attached to it, while IPOF is rumored to be bringing gym owner and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) rival Equinox public.

IPOD raised $400 million and has the former CEO and co-founder of NextDoor to help pick a target.

Dick Costolo, the former CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from 2010 to 2015, is helping the $1-billion IPOF select a target.

Palihapitiya recently filed for four biotech SPACs. That could mean deals are close to being announced for IPOD and IPOF — or he could have six active SPACs searching for targets later this year.

Trident Acquisitions Corp: One trend that has played out for SPACs in 2021 is that some well-known brands or companies trade better when they have the new name and ticker.

The same could happen for Lottery.com, which is merging with Trident Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: TDAC) and will trade under new ticker LTRY.

Lottery.com has facilities in 12 states and plans to add six more in 2021, CEO Tony DiMatteo told Benzinga.

A potential catalyst for the company is its acquisition of the sports.com domain and intentions to enter the sports betting market. DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) CEO Jason Robins serves on the company’s advisory board.

Disclosure: The author is long shares of CCIV, IPOD and IPOF.

Photo: The Lucid Air sedan. Courtesy of the company.