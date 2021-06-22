Repligen To Buy Polymem For An Undisclosed Sum
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) has agreed to acquire France-based Polymem S.A., a provider of hollow fiber membranes and modules.
- "The acquisition significantly expands our hollow fiber membrane and module production capabilities and adds core R&D, engineering, and production expertise in hollow fiber technology for both industrial and bioprocessing markets," Tony J. Hunt, President and CEO of Repligen, said.
- Jean-Michel Espenan and Franc Saux will stay on with the company in their respective president and technical director roles.
- The acquisition is expected to close during Repligen's Q3 of 2021.
- Repligen intends to use its cash on hand to fund the transaction, which totaled approximately $711 million on March 31, 2021.
- Additional financial details were not disclosed.
- Perella Weinberg Partners LP is acting as a financial advisor.
- Price Action: RGEN shares closed at $196.14 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General