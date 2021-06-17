 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Danaher Scoops Up Aldevron In $9.6B Deal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Danaher Scoops Up Aldevron In $9.6B Deal
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHRhas agreed to acquire privately-held Aldevron for a cash purchase price of approximately $9.6 billion.
  • Danaher expects to finance the acquisition using cash on hand or proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.
  • Founded in 1998, Aldevron manufactures plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins, serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers across research, clinical and commercial applications.
  • It employs around 600 people.
  • Aldevron will operate as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher's Life Sciences segment.
  • Price Action: DHR shares closed at $244.74 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DHR)

5 Things You Might Not Know About New GameStop CEO Matt Furlong
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Why Danaher's Stock is Up During Today's Session
Recap: Danaher Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com