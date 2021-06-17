Danaher Scoops Up Aldevron In $9.6B Deal
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) has agreed to acquire privately-held Aldevron for a cash purchase price of approximately $9.6 billion.
- Danaher expects to finance the acquisition using cash on hand or proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.
- Founded in 1998, Aldevron manufactures plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins, serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers across research, clinical and commercial applications.
- It employs around 600 people.
- Aldevron will operate as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher's Life Sciences segment.
- Price Action: DHR shares closed at $244.74 on Wednesday.
