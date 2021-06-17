 Skip to main content

Scandia To Buy Xtreme Organics For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Scandia To Buy Xtreme Organics For Undisclosed Sum
  • Home healthcare services provider Scandia Inc (OTC: SDNIhas agreed to acquire a majority equity stake in Xtreme Organics Inc, a manufacturer and distributor of organic Cannabidiol (CBD) supplements.
  • Scandia did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.
  • The acquisition is aimed at Scandia’s growth in the Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products space.
  • “We are looking forward to growing the business of Xtreme Organics and look forward to the next generation of organic hydration and energy products, as well as a new sports water that we feel will change the game in athletic performance,” said Jamie Allen, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Jamie Allen was the founder and CEO of Xtreme Organics.
  • Price action: SDNI shares closed higher by 25% at $1.95 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

