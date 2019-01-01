QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 8:48AM
Scandia Inc is a development stage company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scandia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scandia (SDNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scandia (OTCEM: SDNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scandia's (SDNI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scandia.

Q

What is the target price for Scandia (SDNI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scandia

Q

Current Stock Price for Scandia (SDNI)?

A

The stock price for Scandia (OTCEM: SDNI) is $0.002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:16:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scandia (SDNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scandia.

Q

When is Scandia (OTCEM:SDNI) reporting earnings?

A

Scandia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scandia (SDNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scandia.

Q

What sector and industry does Scandia (SDNI) operate in?

A

Scandia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.