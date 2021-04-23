 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Silicon Lab's Stock Is Trading Higher On Skyworks $2.75B Acquisition Of Infrastructure & Automotive Business
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
Silicon Lab's Stock Is Trading Higher On Skyworks $2.75B Acquisition Of Infrastructure & Automotive Business
  • Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKSinked an agreement to acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of silicon, software, and solutions provider Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) in an all-cash consideration of $2.75 billion.
  • The acquisition will fast-track Skyworks’ expansion into growth segments like electric and hybrid vehicles, industrial and motor control, power supply, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical data communication, data center, automotive, smart home, and other applications.
  • The arrangement will enable Skyworks to tap an annual combined market opportunity potential of $20 billion.
  • Silicon Labs SVP Mark Thompson will join Skyworks under the arrangement, apart from 350 employees, including the senior management team of the business.
  • Skyworks expects the transaction to be immediately accretive.
  • The acquisition will be financed with a combination of cash and debt financing by J.P. Morgan.
  • This acquisition will largely expand Skyworks’ abilities across high-growth end markets, including automotive, communications, and industrial, creating new and highly compelling opportunities for Skyworks, CEO Liam K. Griffin said.
  • Skyworks held $1.02 billion in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 1, 2021.
  • Price action: SLAB shares traded higher by 17.6% at $170.1, SWKS shares traded higher by 4.13% at $191 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLAB + SWKS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings, PMI Data
Guy Adami Says To Stick With Skyworks Heading Into Earnings
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Wedbush's Bullish Call On Tech
The Renaissance Of The Moonshot Era
Silicon Labs Explores Analog Business Divestment To Focus On IoT: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs electric vehicles EVs semiconductorsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com