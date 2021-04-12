Topps Announces MLB NFTs: What Investors And Collectors Should Know

Topps on Monday unveiled its first non-fungible token plans for Major League Baseball. The move comes after a week after announcing a SPAC merger with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: MUDS) to bring the iconic trading card company.

What Happened: Topps will debut its first Major League Baseball card NFT collection on April 20.

The company will release a series of NFT cars featuring the 2021 Topps Series 1 cards featuring iconic throwback card templates and anniversary sets. This will mark the first time a Topps set will live on the blockchain.

Collectors can purchase standard packs that contain six digital cards for $5. The standard packs will be limited to 50,000 copies.

There will be 24,090 premium packs released. Each premium pack will contain 45 digital cards and be priced at $100.

The digital MLB NFTs will have different rarity levels including a Legendary Limited Edition 1 of 1 Platinum Anniversary parallel that will be randomly inserted into premium packs.

"Our MLB blockchain NFT series debut marks a historic moment in the modern evolution of collecting for both traditional and new collectors," said Topps VP & General Manager Tobin Lent.

Why It’s Important: Topps is launching the NFTs with a partnership with Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Players Inc.

The pack releases will be similar to NBA Top Shot, which has been one of the most successful NFT series in 2021.

Topps has trading card partnerships with MLB, NHL, several soccer leagues and the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). Topps previously released NFTs of Garbage Pail Kids and Godzilla.

In its investor presentation, Topps said it has a robust pipeline of NFTs coming in 2021.

Price Action: Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II are up 2% to $11.10 in premarket trading Monday.