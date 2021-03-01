Accenture To Acquire Industrial Robotics Solutions Provider Pollux
Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Brazil’s industrial robotics and automation solutions provider, Pollux.
- The acquisition will develop Accenture’s abilities for clients in consumer goods, pharmaceutical and automotive industries seeking to make their factories, plants, and supply chains more productive, safe, and sustainable.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Pollux offers solutions to enhance manufacturing and logistics processes. The company designs, engineers, and positions fully functional assembly lines, including robots and other hardware, plus the software that controls them. Pollux also offers visual analytics inspection solutions, autonomous mobile robots, and robots for shop floors and warehouses.
- Pollux has implemented over 1,000 projects for manufacturing companies, mainly in Brazil. Many of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and food companies employ technology solutions from Pollux in their Brazilian operations. A high number of vehicles made in the country involve Pollux’s manufacturing solutions.
- It marks Accenture’s debut acquisition of an industrial robotics solutions provider. It will incorporate Pollux’s operations in Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. Pollux’s over 290 professionals will be absorbed by Accenture’s Industry X group, which implants intelligence in how clients run factories and plants and design and engineer connected products and services.
- Pollux marks Accenture’s latest acquisition towards consolidating its digital manufacturing, operations, and supply chain capabilities. Accenture’s latest acquisitions include industrial operations consulting firm Myrtle (U.S.), technology consultancy SALT Solutions (Germany), PLM Systems (Italy), Callisto Integration (Canada), Silveo (France), and Enterprise System Partners (Ireland).
- Accenture recently acquired Brazil’s information security firm Real Protect, and cloud specialist Organize Cloud Labs.
- Price action: ACN shares are trading higher by 2.51% at $257.31 on the last check Monday.
