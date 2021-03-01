 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twilio Could Invest $750M In Carlyle Group's Syniverse: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Share:

Cloud communications company Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) to invest up to $750 million in Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) owned messaging company Syniverse Technologies ahead of the latter’s potential public listing, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Reportedly, the investment could be followed by a merger between Syniverse and a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). However, there is no guarantee regarding a listing via a SPAC deal or an IPO.
  • The deal could potentially value Syniverse between $2 billion to $3 billion, including debt. 
  • Companies nowadays prefer SPACs as it enables them to go public without a business and then seek a business to merge. The resulting transaction offers the target a listing. A SPAC option is more likely as the Twilio deal can send a substantial chunk of business to Syniverse. Syniverse may also utilize the SPAC deal proceeds for acquisitions.
  • Twilio’s valuation rose from $15 billion to over $67 billion within a year from the pandemic-induced demand for cloud services. The company acquired customer-data firm Segment for around $3 billion, tapping its stock price appreciation.
  • Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) acquired messaging platform Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) last year for around $27.7 billion. Such cloud computing deals with creating remote work infrastructure could pose competition to software titans, including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).
  • Carlyle agreed to take Syniverse private in 2010 in a deal valued at over $2 billion which did not go ahead. However, the Twilio deal and an impending listing could work in Syniverse’s favor.
  • Price action: TWLO stock has gained 2.32% at $402 in the pre-market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CG + TWLO)

Twilio Raises $1.5B In Upsized Share Sale
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
4 Analysts On Twilio's Year-End Report: 'Digital Darling'
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Wall Street JournalM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com