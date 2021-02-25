Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brookdale Offloads Majority Stake In Health Care Services To HCA Healthcare For $400M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) has agreed to sell 80% of the equity in its hospice, home health, and outpatient therapy business to HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) for $400 million.
  • In December, Brookdale had indicated that it would consider a sale or spin-off of its health care services segment after taking a series of financial punches from the coronavirus pandemic. Brookdale will retain a 20% equity interest.
  • Brookdale Health Care Services operates 57 home health agencies and 22 hospice agencies across 26 states, along with 84 outpatient therapy locations.
  • HCA Healthcare has more than 2,000 sites of care, at which more than 32 million patient encounters occur annually. Brookdale will join HCA Healthcare’s network of care through the new venture.
  • Price Action: BKD closed 0.6% lower at $4.91, while HCA closed 0.2% higher at 175.43 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKD + HCA)

Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q4 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Recap: HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2021
Earnings Outlook for HCA Healthcare
Unusual Options Activity Insight: HCA Healthcare
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Asset Sales Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com