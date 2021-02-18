Market Overview

CrowdStrike To Acquire XDR Company Humio For $400M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 9:34am   Comments
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWDis set to acquire cloud log management and observability technology provider Humio for $400 million to expand its eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities.
  • "The combination of real-time analytics and smart filtering built into CrowdStrike's proprietary Threat Graph and Humio's blazing-fast log management and index-free data ingestion dramatically accelerates our XDR capabilities beyond anything the market has seen to date," said CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz.
  • "CrowdStrike's Security Cloud is the ideal platform to extend Humio's technology and reach while continuing our mission to empower customers to make data-rich decisions," said Humio CEO Geeta Schmidt.
  • CrowdStrike had raised $740.6 million in a senior note offering last month for general corporate requirements.
  • Price action: CRWD shares are down 2.06% at $233.64 on the last check Thursday.

