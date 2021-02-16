Red Cat To Acquire Drone Company Skypersonic
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (OTC: RCAT) inked an agreement to acquire drone products and software solutions provider Skypersonic, Inc.
- The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
- Skypersonic’s patented software and hardware solutions enable inspection services in restricted spaces inaccessible to GPS.
- Skypersonic’s Skycopter is a minute caged drone to avoid damage. Its software system Skyloc allows drones to record and transmit data from long distances.
- Skypersonic’s intellectual property portfolio includes eight U.S. and European patents.
- “We continue to build a strong platform of products and services in the drone industry, which is forecast to reach $40 billion by 2025,” said Red Cat CEO Jeff Thomson.
- The company subsidiary Fat Shark collaborated with Skypersonic last month to complete a long-distance drone flight remotely.
- Price Action: RCAT shares are up 7% at $5.30 on the last check Tuesday.
