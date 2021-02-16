Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Red Cat To Acquire Drone Company Skypersonic
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 11:48am   Comments
Share:
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (OTC: RCATinked an agreement to acquire drone products and software solutions provider Skypersonic, Inc.
  • The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
  • Skypersonic’s patented software and hardware solutions enable inspection services in restricted spaces inaccessible to GPS.  
  • Skypersonic’s Skycopter is a minute caged drone to avoid damage. Its software system Skyloc allows drones to record and transmit data from long distances.  
  • Skypersonic’s intellectual property portfolio includes eight U.S. and European patents.
  • “We continue to build a strong platform of products and services in the drone industry, which is forecast to reach $40 billion by 2025,” said Red Cat CEO Jeff Thomson.
  • The company subsidiary Fat Shark collaborated with Skypersonic last month to complete a long-distance drone flight remotely.
  • Price Action: RCAT shares are up 7% at $5.30 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RCAT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: drone technologyM&A News Penny Stocks Top Stories Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com