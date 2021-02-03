Kraft Heinz Close To Selling Iconic Planters Brand To Hormel For $3B: Report

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is nearing a deal to sell its iconic Planters snack brand to Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) for $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon.

What Happened: Planters might be best known for its Mr.Peanut mascot and seems like a good match for Hormel Foods, the maker of Skippy peanut butter. The deal also makes sense from a business perspective as Kraft has been divesting brands for years while Hormel has been an active buyer of brands over the years.

Most recently, Kraft sold part of its cheese business to France-based Groupe Lactalis for $3.2 billion in late 2020. On Hormel's end, the company acquired in early 2020 Salder's Smokehouse, a maker of smoked meats for retail and foodservice customers.

Why It's Important: Kraft's nuts and salted-snacks unit reported 2019 sales of just under $1 billion, but the overall snack category experienced a surge in demand since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of Hormel Foods spiked Tuesday afternoon after the report first hit, but were slightly higher by 0.5% early Wednesday morning.

What's Next: If the deal is reached, it would mark Hormel's largest acquisition to date. Sources told WSJ a deal could be confirmed in the coming days, although cautioned there is no guarantee an agreement will be reached.