7 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 4:49am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced plans buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) for $39 billion. AstraZeneca shares fell 4.4% to $51.86 in pre-market trading, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares gained 32.3% to $160.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash transaction for $20.26 per share. Pluralsight shares climbed 7.1% to $20.32 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) and TCF Financial Corp (NASDAQ: TCF) agreed to merge in an all-stock deal with a total market value of around $22 billion. TCF Financial shares fell 2.5% to close at $34.78 on Friday, while Huntington Bancshares shares slipped 0.8% to close at $12.93 on Friday.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) reported that their Covid-19 vaccine candidate received the emergency use authorization from the US FDA for use in individuals aged 16 years and older. Pfizer shares gained 1.5% to $41.73 in after-hours trading, while BioNTech shares rose 0.4% to $127.79 in the pre-market trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchM&A News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

