7 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2020

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced plans buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) for $39 billion. AstraZeneca shares fell 4.4% to $51.86 in pre-market trading, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares gained 32.3% to $160.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash transaction for $20.26 per share. Pluralsight shares climbed 7.1% to $20.32 in the pre-market trading session.

