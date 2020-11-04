Market Overview

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 5:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) climbed 78.3% to close at $11.23 on Tuesday after the company issued an update on its ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
  • Alaska Communications System Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) shares jumped 59.2% to close at $3.04 on Tuesday after the company agreed to be acquired by Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $3 per share in cash.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) shares gained 31.8% to close at $160.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical from Underperform to Perform.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) gained 24.7% to close at $8.88 after the company reported a $550 million joint venture with FH Paschen for West Lake Corridor rail expansion in Indiana.
  • Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) surged 24.3% to close at $6.45.
  • Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 23.8% to close at $5.20.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 22.3% to close at $15.99. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) reported the merger of Lordstown Motors with DiamondPeak Holdings in a transaction valued over $1.6 billion.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) surged 21.2% to close at $108.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares climbed 21.1% to close at $5.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 20.4% to close at $11.16. Fulcrum Therapeutics is projected to report Q3 results on November 10.
  • Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) rose 19.9% to close at $4.76 after the company agreed to be acquired by V99 for $4.80 per share in cash in a go private transaction. The company also reported Q1 results.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) surged 19.5% to close at $9.58.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 19.4% to close at $7.09. Vivopower International, last month, said its Australian subsidiary, Kenshaw Electric, won a $1.3 million contract with an Australian data center to supply and install emergency backup generators.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares jumped 19.3% to close at $8.46 on continued momentum. The stock surged last week following Q3 results.
  • Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) gained 19.3% to close at $69.13 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) climbed 17.5% to close at $3.43 following strong Q3 earnings.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 17.1% to close at $2.06. DBV Technologies shares gained 23% on Monday after the company reported filing and validation of marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut by the European Medicines Agency..
  • Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) surged 15.9% to close at $28.34 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) climbed 15.7% to close at $5.36.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) gained 15.7% to close at $8.54. Tenneco released quarterly results on Monday.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares surged 15.4% to close at $249.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also issued strong Q4 sales guidance. B of A Securities upgraded Arista Networks from Neutral to Buy and announced a $270 price target.
  • Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) gained 14.3% to close at $13.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
  • Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) rose 13.9% to close at $23.88.
  • Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: DYN) gained 13.5% to close at $23.94.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) surged 13.3% to close at $23.58.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 13% to close at $0.1864. Sundial Growers is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 11.
  • ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) gained 12.9% to close at $5.08. ORBCOMM, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE: AIV) shares gained 12.7% to close at $26.96. Apartment Investment released Q3 results last week.
  • Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) gained 12.6% to close at $140.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares climbed 11.3% to close at $31.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) rose 11.3% to close at $14.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 9.6% to close at $16.95 after David Shaw disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 8.8% to close at $2.34. AMC Entertainment reported massive losses in its third-quarter. However, the company disclosed that, as of October, theatres in about 539 out of 600 domestic locations in the U.S. and approximately 261 out of 358 international locations had reopened.
  • Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) rose 8.5% to close at $158.67 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) climbed 8.5% to close at $6.10 after gaining around 7% on Monday.
  • EverQuote, Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) rose 6.6% to close at $36.87 after reporting quarterly results.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 5.9% to close at $5.76 following Q3 results.
  • Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) gained 5.8% to close at $1.27.

 

Losers

  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares tumbled 22.9% to close at $206.37 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and also issued downbeat Q4 sales guidance. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from Outperform to Perform
  • OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) fell 19.2% to close at $18.20 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY20 sales guidance.
  • Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares dipped 19.1% to close at $10.56 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $13 to $11.5.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) fell 17.6% to close at $9.18 after the company announced Q3 results.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: AMBO) fell 17% to close at $2.20. Ambow Education entered into a partnership with Cisco for international career education, training and certification.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 16.5% to close at $24.20 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dropped 14.7% to close at $3.78. Build-A-Bear Workshop, last week, issued upbeat Q3 sales guidance.
  • KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) dropped 13.6% to close at $7.85.
  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) fell 12.1% to close at $17.19 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
  • Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) shares declined 11.1% to close at $29.06 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) dropped 9.9% to close at $13.97 after the company reported its AUDREY trial in dry eye syndrome did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
  • Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) dipped 9.7% to close at $35.05. Forte Biosciences is all set to report quarterly results on November 9.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) fell 9.6% to close at $28.31. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $14.
  • VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) fell 9.1% to close at $11.03. VOXX Electronics announced the launch of VOXX Power Systems.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) fell 6.8% to close at $1.65 following downbeat Q3 results.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 4.1% to close at $12.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.

