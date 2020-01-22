Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Molson Coors Buys Detroit Craft Brewer Atwater

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Molson Coors Buys Detroit Craft Brewer Atwater

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP) said Wednesday it will buy craft beer maker Atwater Brewery as Molson continues to expand beyond its traditional mass-market offering and Atwater seeks to expand in an increasingly competitive craft market. Atwater is Detroit's largest craft brewer.

Molson's Tenth and Blake Beer Company craft unit will complete the transaction in the next couple months, the company said. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Atwater also produces hard seltzers and craft spirits, seen as growing segments in the beverage industry.

"For Atwater to continue to grow, it will require both capital and brewing expertise," Atwater owner Mark Rieth said in a statement. "Tenth and Blake brings both, which makes them the ideal strategic partner to help us continue to live our mantra 'Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere.'"

Atwater Brewery was founded in 1997 and has become a popular beer in much of Michigan. The company also operates taphouses in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Grosse Pointe Park. Rieth and Atwater's current management team will continue to lead its day-to-day operations.

Shares of Molson Coors were essentially flat on Thursday, trading at $56.48.

Related Links:

Beer Companies And Dry January: A Sign Of The Times?

Molson Updates On Coffee Experiment: 'Hitting Our Benchmarks'

Posted-In: Atwater Brewery Beer craft brew DetroitM&A News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAP)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Beer Companies And Dry January: A Sign Of The Times?
What A Difference: Year's Last Fed Meeting Ends Today With Rates Not Seen Changing
Molson Updates On Coffee Experiment: 'Hitting Our Benchmarks'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga