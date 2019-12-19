Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xperi, TiVo To Merge
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2019 7:40am   Comments
Share:
Xperi, TiVo To Merge

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) announced Thursday an agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction. The combined business is valued at $3 billion.

The merger agreement provides for a 0.455 fixed exchange ratio, which implies a 15% premium to TiVo's shareholders based on each of Xperi's and TiVo's 90-day volume-weighted average share prices. At close, Xperi shareholders will own 46.5% of the combined business, and TiVo shareholders will own approximately 53.5%.

"This landmark combination brings together two highly complementary companies poised to set the industry standard for user experiences across the digital value chain," said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi in a statement. "Together, we will be able to integrate TiVo's leading content aggregation, metadata, discovery, and recommendation capabilities with our home, automotive, and mobile technology solutions to help our customers create experiences that excite and delight consumers."

TiVo shares traded higher by 9.4% to $8.63. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.78 and a 52-week low of $6.61.

Xperi shares closed Wednesday's session at $20.94. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.84 and a 52-week low of $16.51.

Related Links:

TiVo Enters Into IP Licensing Agreement With LG Electronics

TiVo Wins Patent Case Against Comcast

Posted-In: M&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TIVO + XPER)

TiVo's Q3 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data