TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares are trading higher after the company confirmed Tuesday evening it won an International Trade Commission patent case against Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

TiVo received a favorable determination from the commission that Comcast’s X1 platform infringes Rovi's patents. In 2016, Rovi Corporation acquired TiVo Inc for $1.1 billion and renamed the company TiVo Corporation.

“We are thrilled by yet another legal victory,” said Arvin Patel, chief intellectual property officer at Rovi. “This decision demonstrates Comcast’s repeated infringement of Rovi’s patents. We hope that today’s decision will encourage Comcast to pay the necessary licensing fees so their customers can once again access advanced cable features."

TiVo shares were trading up 4.44 percent at $7.77 Wednesday morning.

Photo via Wikimedia.