Twitter Will No Longer Accept Political Advertising

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2019 5:00pm
Twitter Will No Longer Accept Political Advertising

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey announced in a series of tweets Wednesday that the platform will "stop all political advertising on Twitter globally."

He cited politicians "paying for reach" as the motivating factor behind the decision and that political speech should be "earned."

The move comes weeks after Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren intentionally ran fake ads on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB). "Facebook's willingness to run the ad, she said, shows how the company prioritizes profits over protecting democracy," CNN said.

Twitter's decision will be fully revealed on Nov. 15 and will go into effect on Nov. 22. Read the entire thread below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posted-In: 2020 presidential election Elizabeth Warren Jack DorseyM&A Politics After-Hours Center Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

