'A Natural Fit With Our Portfolio': Winnebago To Buy Newmar For $344M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2019 10:06am   Comments
'A Natural Fit With Our Portfolio': Winnebago To Buy Newmar For $344M

innebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) announced Monday that it will buy fellow RV manufacturer Newmar Corp. for approximately $344 million.

The privately owned company manufactures luxury motorhomes and generated revenue of $661 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $55.2 million in 2019.

The deal consists of $270 million in cash and a fixed amount of 2 million shares of Winnebago Industries stock, and represents a multiple of 5.2x Newmar’s last 12 months June 2019 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; certain non-recurring expenses adjusted for the value of the tax assets; and an anticipated run-rate net of $5 million.

“Newmar’s dedication to manufacturing premium, high-end motorhomes makes it a natural fit with our portfolio of leading outdoor lifestyle brands and we look forward to welcoming Newmar to the Winnebago Industries family,” Winnebago Industries CEO Michael Happe said in a statement.

Winnebago shares were trading down slightly at $36.74 at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Newmar CorporationM&A Travel General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

